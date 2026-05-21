UIS adds four electric vehicle charging ports in partnership with City Water, Light and Power

The University of Illinois Springfield, in partnership with Springfield’s City Water, Light and Power (CWLP), has installed four electric vehicle charging ports on campus.

UIS’ first charging stations are in Lot I North near The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) with four reserved parking spots. Each has a 240-volt Level 2 charger that delivers 25–35 miles of range per hour. Charging costs will be set by CWLP.

“This partnership reflects UIS’ commitment to providing sustainable options that support our students, employees and visitors,” said UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch. “By working with CWLP and the City of Springfield, we are making it easier for our community to access cleaner transportation technology.”

The project was made possible through a $629,000 Illinois Community Charging Program Grant awarded to CWLP. The program supports the installation of Level 2 charging stations across Springfield, with a total of 40 new chargers planned at nine publicly accessible locations.

Funding for the initiative comes from a $14.96 million federal award to the Illinois Finance Authority under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program.

“We’re very happy to have UIS as a partner and as a host site of these new EV chargers,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “This is an ideal location to add smart city infrastructure in order to serve the University population and their visitors.”

CWLP owns and maintains the stations, with no cost to the university. The project is part of CWLP’s and the City of Springfield’s broader efforts to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across Springfield and to support Illinois’ long-term clean energy goals.