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Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the ongoing war in Iran should end immediately | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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  • Duckworth has called on Congress to do everything in its power to stop the war in Iran
  • The Logan County Board has voted for a 12 month moratorium on data center construction
  • Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill to make it easier for minors to obtain birth control
  • A bill that would stop law enforcement from using biometric surveillance failed to gain support in the Illinois legislature
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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