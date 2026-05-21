Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the ongoing war in Iran should end immediately | First Listen
- Duckworth has called on Congress to do everything in its power to stop the war in Iran
- The Logan County Board has voted for a 12 month moratorium on data center construction
- Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill to make it easier for minors to obtain birth control
- A bill that would stop law enforcement from using biometric surveillance failed to gain support in the Illinois legislature