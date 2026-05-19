A Winnebago County resident no longer considered to have a potential case of Hantavirus | First Listen
- The Centers for Disease Control confirm tests came back negative for a potential case of Hantavirus in Illinois
- A Missouri bill that would mandate the counting and tracking of an allergy to meat-based products is advancing
- Some consumer watchdog groups are furious with Nicor Gas for asking for what they call "enormous overcharges"
- A Northern Illinois University science professor played a part in a PBS docuseries