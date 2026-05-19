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A Winnebago County resident no longer considered to have a potential case of Hantavirus | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:45 AM CDT
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  • The Centers for Disease Control confirm tests came back negative for a potential case of Hantavirus in Illinois
  • A Missouri bill that would mandate the counting and tracking of an allergy to meat-based products is advancing
  • Some consumer watchdog groups are furious with Nicor Gas for asking for what they call "enormous overcharges"
  • A Northern Illinois University science professor played a part in a PBS docuseries
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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