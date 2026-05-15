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Illinois budget analysts are lowering revenue projections over economic concerns | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
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  • The governor's budget office and legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability lowered revenue projections by less than on percent
  • A southern Illinois board announced it is moving to fire a teacher who has been charged with nine counts of criminal sexual abuse
  • A new auto insurance reform bill addresses excessive or discriminatory auto rates
  • A bill allowing year-round sales of 15% ethanol gasoline blends passed the U.S. House
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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