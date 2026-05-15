Illinois budget analysts are lowering revenue projections over economic concerns | First Listen
- The governor's budget office and legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability lowered revenue projections by less than on percent
- A southern Illinois board announced it is moving to fire a teacher who has been charged with nine counts of criminal sexual abuse
- A new auto insurance reform bill addresses excessive or discriminatory auto rates
- A bill allowing year-round sales of 15% ethanol gasoline blends passed the U.S. House