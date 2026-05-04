Rivian says the tornado damage last month will not delay production in its ne R-2 plant | First Listen
- Rivian's CFO says they're still on track to make at least 62,000 vehicles in Normal this year
- Governor JB Pritzker is pushing his affordable housing plan as a top administration priority
- The Chicago Bears met last week with the NFL's Stadium Committee
- The future of more than 20 small-town newspapers and shopping guides is uncertain in Iowa as the publisher seeks new owners
- A bill aimed at protecting the privacy of people using medication for gender-affirming care is moving forward at the Statehouse