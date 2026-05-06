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Gas prices in Illinois the sixth highest in the country | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 6, 2026 at 6:25 AM CDT
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  • Gas prices across the country are the highest they've been in four years
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining other attorneys general opposing a federal proposal that allows pistols and revolvers to be shipped in the mail
  • Illinois State University and the AFSCME union that represents its buildings, dining and service workers have reached a tentative deal
  • Central Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says she would support efforts to prosecute federal immigration officers who violate constitutional rights
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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