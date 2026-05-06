Gas prices in Illinois the sixth highest in the country | First Listen
- Gas prices across the country are the highest they've been in four years
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining other attorneys general opposing a federal proposal that allows pistols and revolvers to be shipped in the mail
- Illinois State University and the AFSCME union that represents its buildings, dining and service workers have reached a tentative deal
- Central Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says she would support efforts to prosecute federal immigration officers who violate constitutional rights