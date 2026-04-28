A federal appeals court upholds former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's conviction | First Listen
- The panel of judges ruled prosecutors presented clear evidence on bribery and other corruption charges
- Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the identity of a man struck by an Illinois State Police squad car early Saturday
- A man is charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed one Chicago police officer and critically injured another
- Chicago area residents testified before a state panel on the ICE tactics used last fall in Operation Midway Blitz
- Police urging the public to watch out for home repair scams following recent storms