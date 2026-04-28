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A federal appeals court upholds former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's conviction | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
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  • The panel of judges ruled prosecutors presented clear evidence on bribery and other corruption charges
  • Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the identity of a man struck by an Illinois State Police squad car early Saturday
  • A man is charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed one Chicago police officer and critically injured another
  • Chicago area residents testified before a state panel on the ICE tactics used last fall in Operation Midway Blitz
  • Police urging the public to watch out for home repair scams following recent storms
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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