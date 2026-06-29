The State of Illinois urges residents to take precautions as heat wave hits Illinois

With prolonged heat and humidity forecast across Illinois this week, state officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and to check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be vulnerable. According to the National Weather Service, heat indices in central Illinois are expected to exceed 100°F for several consecutive days, with some locations projected to reach 105–110°F.

“An extreme heat wave is bringing the hottest temperatures in two years to Illinois, and I encourage Illinoisans to stay safe and hydrated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “If you can’t keep cool at home, visit keepcool.illinois.gov to find a cooling center near you.”

Forecasts show temperatures rising into the upper 80s to mid-90s, with heat indices above 100°F stretching from June 28 through July 3. Many communities across Illinois, including Galesburg, Peoria, Bloomington, Springfield, Decatur, Effingham, and others, are expected to experience several days with heat indices exceeding 105°F. These prolonged periods of extreme heat significantly increase health and safety risks, particularly for vulnerable populations and those spending extended time outdoors.

“Illinois is facing several days of dangerous heat, and we urge everyone to take these conditions seriously,” said Theodore ‘Ted’ Berger, Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security. “Preparedness is key. Limit time outdoors during peak heat, check in on neighbors and those who may need extra assistance, and know where your local cooling centers are.

Taking simple steps now can prevent heat related emergencies and help keep our communities safe throughout this extended heat wave.”

The State of Illinois highlights several key precautions during extreme heat:



Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. Beverages with electrolytes can help protect against heat stress.

Apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) every two hours.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations.

Never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets in a vehicle, even for a short time.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

“As temperatures across Illinois continue to climb, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from the heat,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “In warm weather never leave anyone, including pets, inside a closed, parked vehicle. Additionally, apply sunscreen thirty minutes before outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and call 911 immediately if you or a loved one experiences symptoms of heat stroke like confusion or hallucinations.”

Illinois offers an extensive network of cooling centers to help residents stay safe during periods of extreme heat. These locations include state facilities, local government buildings, community centers, libraries, and other public spaces designated to provide air conditioning and relief for anyone who needs it. Cooling centers are open to all residents at no cost, and many operate extended hours during heat emergencies.

Illinois residents can locate cooling centers and review additional safety tips at: keepcool.illinois.gov