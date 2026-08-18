Arts & Life / Community Voices Casey Claypool Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway Upcoming events and places of note NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams Published August 18, 2026 at 3:06 PM CDT Facebook LinkedIn Pinterest Email Print Listen • 16:39 Casey Claypool / Route 66 Casey Claypool - Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway - Upcoming events and places of note along Route 66. Casey Claypool - Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway - Upcoming events and places of note along Route 66.Text pending.