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Casey Claypool Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway Upcoming events and places of note

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published August 18, 2026 at 3:06 PM CDT
Casey Claypool - Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway - Upcoming events and places of note along Route 66.
Casey Claypool
/
Route 66
Casey Claypool - Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway - Upcoming events and places of note along Route 66.

Casey Claypool - Executive Director Route 66 Scenic Byway - Upcoming events and places of note along Route 66.

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Arts & Life
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams