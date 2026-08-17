The Book of Mormon added to Sangamon Auditorium's Broadway Series

The nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical "The Book of Mormon" will take the stage at the Sangamon Auditorium this upcoming season.

Hailed as "the best musical of this century" by The New York Times, this outrageous, internationally acclaimed comedy has entertained millions on Broadway, in London, and across North America.

The show will take place Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Broadway Series subscribers will have the first opportunity to add the special add-on event to their season beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Tickets for FRIENDS Members go on sale Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m.

Non-Members (public) can purchase tickets Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m.