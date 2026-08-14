New Illinois law is designed to reach trafficking victims at highway rest stops

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a new mandate that human trafficking resource signs must be placed inside of all Illinois roadside rest areas. The Illinois Department of Transportation has until January 1, to install the signs in the restrooms.

While Illinois law already mandates that rest areas contain human trafficking resource signs, the new law specifically orders them placed in restrooms. Supporters say that’s significant because often, using public restrooms is the only time that victims can move themselves away from their abusers. The goal is for the victims to be able to see the information and know how to get help without being watched.

According to IDOT, roadside rest stops and truck stops are a frequent point of human trafficking. This is because they are spread across the country and, in many instances, rural places that are convenient for traffickers to access and utilize without getting caught.

The new law hopes to turn these frequently visited locations into places where victims can obtain help.

HB 4654 was sponsored by District 82 House Representative Nicole La Ha.

“Wherever human trafficking is occurring, we must work to stop it,” said La Ha. “I continue our work to shore up our laws addressing this problem; providing victims help to recover and bringing traffickers to justice.”

Human trafficking is a concern all over the country. Many trafficking networks pass through Illinois because of its location, major highways and airports like O’Hare in Chicago.

lllinois has been addressing the problem, moving from an “F” to an “A” rating in the Shared Hope International Just Like Me Scorecard. The state is ranked second in the nation for its support of human trafficking survivors.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the lllinois Statewide Trauma-Informed Response to Human Trafficking Act last summer.