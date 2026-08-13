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Statewide: The last days of Route 66

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:26 PM CDT
Route 66 road sign
Leo visions

Back in 1984, the final stretch of U.S. Route 66 in Arizona was bypassed by an interstate. The Mother Road officially became a ghost road the following year.

As Route 66 was in its final days, the Kitchen Sisters traveled the historic highway and produced a documentary. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66, we listen back.

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Spunky Bottoms
Rich Egger/TSPR
Spunky Bottoms

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