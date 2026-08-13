Springfield's race riots taking center stage this week | First Listen
- More than 100 years after the Springfield race riots, historians say we can still learn something from them today
- New research from the U.S. Geological Survey shows nutrient pollution increased in many streams and rivers across the country between 2000 and 2020
- Illinois won't follow new vaccine guidelines that were part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump
- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services failed to comply with court orders related to the 2024 death of a girl in foster care