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Springfield's race riots taking center stage this week | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 13, 2026 at 6:21 AM CDT
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  • The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services failed to comply with court orders related to the 2024 death of a girl in foster care
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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