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Rideshare drivers in Illinois can unionize | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 14, 2026 at 7:42 AM CDT
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  • Drivers for Uber or Lyft can now organize and collectively negotiate for improved wages and work conditions
  • Governor JB Pritzker says the state needs to do more to regulate funeral homes and crematories
  • Tyson Foods announced it is closing its Quad Cities area plant
  • A teenage driver killed in Pike County in a crash between a car and a school bus
  • An individual in Illinois wins the one billion dollar Powerball lottery
  • The Chicago Bears say while they continue to talk to Illinois about the team's move, Hammond, Indiana remains the sole focus
  • The Chicago White Sox hit it out of the park with a promotion giving away Pope hats
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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