Rideshare drivers in Illinois can unionize | First Listen
- Drivers for Uber or Lyft can now organize and collectively negotiate for improved wages and work conditions
- Governor JB Pritzker says the state needs to do more to regulate funeral homes and crematories
- Tyson Foods announced it is closing its Quad Cities area plant
- A teenage driver killed in Pike County in a crash between a car and a school bus
- An individual in Illinois wins the one billion dollar Powerball lottery
- The Chicago Bears say while they continue to talk to Illinois about the team's move, Hammond, Indiana remains the sole focus
- The Chicago White Sox hit it out of the park with a promotion giving away Pope hats