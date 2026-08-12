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No serious injuries but a crash at Chatham's YNOT Outdoors building stirs emotions | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 12, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT
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  • A vehicle traveling west on Walnut Street left the road, struck a light pole and collided with the concrete post outside the YNOT Outdoors building
  • Illinois farmers are losing access to federal staff who help them with soil and water conservation efforts
  • Students at public universities and colleges are now protected by an academic bill of rights that assures them schools will no infringe on their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, assembly and the press
  • An Illinois nonprofit for early childhood services is sounding the alarm about proposed changes to Head Start
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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