One of state government's most notable sexual harassment survivors is calling for more action | First Listen
- Alaina Hampton is calling for House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's resignation
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is begging his colleagues to reject President Trump's pick for the country's next attorney general
- The Decatur City Council approved upgrading Nelson Park boat ramps and docks
- The Springfield Area Arts Council and the City of Springfield have announced the 23 Mayor's Awards for the Arts