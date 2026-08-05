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Households that lost SNAP eligibility are eligible for a one-time $400 payment from Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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  • State lawmakers appropriated $70 million in the budget to create the FRESH program to help those who lost SNAP benefits
  • Illinoisans have more protections when it comes to some home and auto insurance rate hikes
  • An Illinois State Police trooper who has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a bartender in a Chicago suburb will remain behind bars as he awaits trial
  • Most Illinois retailers will be required to accept cash payments beginning in 2028
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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