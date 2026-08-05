Households that lost SNAP eligibility are eligible for a one-time $400 payment from Illinois | First Listen
- State lawmakers appropriated $70 million in the budget to create the FRESH program to help those who lost SNAP benefits
- Illinoisans have more protections when it comes to some home and auto insurance rate hikes
- An Illinois State Police trooper who has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a bartender in a Chicago suburb will remain behind bars as he awaits trial
- Most Illinois retailers will be required to accept cash payments beginning in 2028