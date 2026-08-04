Horace Mann celebrates back-to-school season with giveaways and financial resources for educators

As educators across the country prepare to welcome students back to the classroom, Horace Mann is launching its annual Ready. Set. Inspire. back-to-school campaign, providing more than $65,000 in classroom funding, educator giveaways and financial resources to help educators start the school year strong.

The company says many educators invest their own time and money preparing classrooms for a new school year. Through Ready. Set. Inspire., running Aug. 3 through Sept. 4, The program helps to ease that burden while celebrating educators who inspire future generations.

The campaign reflects Horace Mann's long-standing commitment to helping educators succeed through financial solutions, classroom support and resources designed to reduce financial stress, allowing educators to focus on what matters most: their students.

“Every new school year is filled with hope and possibility,” said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer at Horace Mann. “One of the most impactful ways we can support students is by making sure teachers have the resources they need to inspire them. Our Ready. Set. Inspire. campaign is our way of celebrating the impact educators make every day and giving back to those who give so much.”

Key highlights of the nationwide campaign include:



$25,000 classroom makeover for one school, including furniture and materials from Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials

20 school celebration grants of $1,500 each

$250 gift cards for 50 individual educators

“Creating dynamic and inspiring learning environments that support educators and students has been at the heart of Lakeshore’s work for more than 70 years,” said Patti Clark, Chief Academic Officer at Lakeshore Learning. “We’re proud to partner with Horace Mann to offer an educator these resources so they may create a classroom where students can learn and thrive from day one.”

Educators can learn more at horacemann.com/giveaways.