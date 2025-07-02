UIS Innovation Center to lease space at Horace Mann headquarters

The University of Illinois Springfield Innovation Center announced it will lease space at Horace Mann’s downtown Springfield campus to expand programs that support economic development in the region.

The 2.5-year lease will allow the center to broaden programming and services focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration. The move is expected to be completed by September.

The move will add nearly 3,000 square feet, bringing the total to 9,800 square feet. The new location will include co-working and incubation areas, instructional space for workforce development and larger areas for events and pitch competitions.

Innovate Springfield, the UIS business incubator that has supported regional entrepreneurs and startups for 10 years, will become part of the UIS Innovation Center and relocate from 15 S. Old State Capitol Plaza to the new space on the third floor of Horace Mann.

“This strategic relocation will enable us to bring more people into our innovation ecosystem, including students, faculty, corporate partners, civic organizations and entrepreneurs,” said Robert Kerr, UIS executive director of innovation and opportunity.

“It will be the first step in growing the UIS Innovation Center toward its full vision as a space to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development throughout Illinois.”

UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch said the relocation supports a shared goal of strengthening the regional economy and creating new opportunities for growth.

“This move deepens our connection to the downtown community and allows us to expand our innovation efforts,” Gooch said. “We are grateful to Horace Mann for supporting our vision and helping us increase opportunities for students and entrepreneurs alike.”

UIS purchased a building at 401 W. Washington St. in 2022 with plans to place Innovate Springfield in that space. The future use of that building is unclear.

According to a UIS statement, Horace Mann is embracing hybrid work for employees. That allows it to repurpose available office space to welcome new occupants like UIS.

“Innovate Springfield is playing a vital role in our community, and we’re proud to share our campus to support its continued growth,” said Don Carley, executive vice president and general counsel for Horace Mann. “This move will allow the UIS Innovation Center to expand and expedite its great work—helping new businesses grow, turning research into real products and preparing people for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Innovate Springfield, founded in 2014, became part of the University of Illinois Springfield in 2018. It currently supports more than 50 member companies that have added more than 280 jobs to the local economy.