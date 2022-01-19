© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Horace Mann, helping teachers since 1945 | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Horace Mann

Horace Mann is a national insurance company with roots in Springfield, Ill. Ryan Greenier, the Principal Officer of the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, spoke to Community Voices about the history of the company , its foundation and its interest in educators. He also shared the programs and ways Horace Mann helps teachers invest in themselves, as well as ways educators can reach out to the community to invest in their classrooms.

Originally aired on Jan. 18, 2022.

