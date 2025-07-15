© 2025 NPR Illinois
Shakespeare in the Park returns to Springfield this July

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:56 PM CDT
Illustrated picture of half a skull with a crown and an ocean background. Text reads "Starling Shakespeare Company Presents 2025 Hamlet Shakespeare on Tour The Comedy of Errors"
Courtesy of SAAC
The Starling Shakespeare Company will perform July 25-26 in Springfield.

The Springfield Area Arts Council is hosting the second annual Shakespeare in the Park on July 25 and July 26. This free, family-friendly event brings live theatre to Enos Park in Springfield, featuring performances by the Starling Shakespeare Company, a migratory theatre company. Springfield Area Arts Council Executive Director Bella Szabo and Starling Shakespeare Company Producing Artistic Director and Cofounder Jessie Lillis spoke with Community Voices about the Starling Shakespeare Company and the two plays being performed this year: The Comedy of Errors and Hamlet. Click here to find more information.
