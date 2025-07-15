Shakespeare in the Park returns to Springfield this July

The Springfield Area Arts Council is hosting the second annual Shakespeare in the Park on July 25 and July 26. This free, family-friendly event brings live theatre to Enos Park in Springfield, featuring performances by the Starling Shakespeare Company, a migratory theatre company. Springfield Area Arts Council Executive Director Bella Szabo and Starling Shakespeare Company Producing Artistic Director and Cofounder Jessie Lillis spoke with Community Voices about the Starling Shakespeare Company and the two plays being performed this year: The Comedy of Errors and Hamlet. Click here to find more information.