The Capital's Community & News Service
Bella Szabo brings new ideas to the Springfield Area Arts Council

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
Bella Szabo
Photo courtesy of Bella Szabo
Bella Szabo

Bella Szabo started as the new Executive Director of the Springfield Area Arts Council in February of this year. She spoke to Community Voices about her passion for ceramics, the behind the scenes of curating exhibits, and about the programs and events she is bringing to the SAAC. Bella also talks about her time as the manager of the University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery. Find more information about upcoming events and programing at the SAAC here.
Arts & Life Springfield Area Arts Council (SAAC)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
