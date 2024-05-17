Bella Szabo brings new ideas to the Springfield Area Arts Council
Bella Szabo started as the new Executive Director of the Springfield Area Arts Council in February of this year. She spoke to Community Voices about her passion for ceramics, the behind the scenes of curating exhibits, and about the programs and events she is bringing to the SAAC. Bella also talks about her time as the manager of the University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery. Find more information about upcoming events and programing at the SAAC here.