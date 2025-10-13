© 2025 NPR Illinois
Christina Shutt highlights artifacts from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in new book, exhibit

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:20 PM CDT
Randy Eccles and Christina Shutt at entrance to NPR Illinois Studios.
Audrey Bellot
/
nprillinois.org
Randy Eccles and Christina Shutt

Christina Shutt highlights artifacts from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in new book, exhibit. Lincoln: A Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation in 100 objects, this book tells the stories of artifacts demonstrating how they allow us to relate to Lincoln and his contemporaries.

ALPLM is celebrate its 20th anniversary by interpreting the 16th President and highlighting many of ALPLM’s most treasured artifacts.

Transcription to follow.
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
