Local author Luke McQuillan publishes first musical novel "Love in the Light"

Local author Luke McQuillan sits down with Community Voices to discuss his recent novel, "Love in the Light." This is Luke's first published novel. In addition to writing the book, Luke has also created an entire musical for the reader to enjoy as they move through each chapter.

This Saturday (November 22) Luke will be signing copies of "Love in the Light" at Our Town Books in Jacksonville from 11am-3pm.

"It’s 1939. Alfred Hearn navigates ships for a living, but he struggles to navigate his own dreams. His true desires are at odds with society, and he pushes them down. A new job offers a fresh start, but there’s a catch: He has to live in a crumbling lighthouse with the moody keeper.

The young lighthouse keeper, James Spencer, has no interest in having a roommate. His books and records are company enough. But Alfred is unlike any other young man he’s ever met, and sparks begin to fly."

