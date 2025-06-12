Curtis Sanders builds brighter futures through financial literacy and children’s books
Curtis Sanders is a children’s book author and the new Financial Literacy Program Coordinator at the UIS Career Center. He spoke with Community Voices about his passion for teaching financial literacy and how he’s helping students at UIS navigate budgeting, debt, and saving. Curtis also writes children’s books based on his family. His latest, Spring City Stories: Oliver’s Emotional Odyssey, helps kids understand and express their feelings through colorful illustrations and storytelling.