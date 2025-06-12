© 2025 NPR Illinois
Curtis Sanders builds brighter futures through financial literacy and children’s books

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM CDT
Curtis Sanders
University of Illinois Springfield
Curtis Sanders

Curtis Sanders is a children’s book author and the new Financial Literacy Program Coordinator at the UIS Career Center. He spoke with Community Voices about his passion for teaching financial literacy and how he’s helping students at UIS navigate budgeting, debt, and saving. Curtis also writes children’s books based on his family. His latest, Spring City Stories: Oliver’s Emotional Odyssey, helps kids understand and express their feelings through colorful illustrations and storytelling.
Arts & Life Local Author
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
