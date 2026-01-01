Parking ramp ends free use agreement with the Hoogland

A downtown Springfield parking ramp has new management. The change could create some confusion for those who use it to attend events at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

The HCFTA sent a note to patrons that the adjacent ramp at Sixth St. and Capitol Ave. will no longer allow free parking for its shows. The arts venue had a previous agreement with Downtown Springfield Parking Inc.

The company Metropolis operates parking facilities across the country. Those seeking to use the one next to the Hoogland will need to either register with the firm or scan a Q-R code on site.

According to the Hoogland, parking rates will be $2.49 for the first hour (including processing fees), with each additional hour at $1.50. The daily maximum is $10.99. A receipt will be sent via text message upon exit.

"We recognize that this represents a change for many of our patrons, and that adjusting to a new process can be frustrating at first. Our staff is committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible. Reminder emails will be sent before performances, and clear signage will be posted throughout the Hoogland to guide patrons through the process," said the HCFTA announcement.

"In addition to the parking ramp, free street parking remains available throughout downtown Springfield."