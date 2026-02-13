Teen Dating Violence Awareness and resources available in central Illinois

For 50 years, Sojourn Shelter & Services has been a quiet lifeline for people facing domestic violence across central Illinois. Director of Prevention and Outreach Ron Homann shared how the organization works every day to provide safety, guidance, and hope.

If you or someone you know needs help, Sojourn’s hotline is available 24/7 at 217-726-5200.

Based in Springfield and serving Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Menard, and Montgomery counties, Sojourn offers a 24/7 confidential hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, and court advocacy. Advocates meet survivors at local courthouses to help them obtain orders of protection and navigate an overwhelming legal process. For those needing immediate escape, the secure shelter—equipped for individuals and families—provides a protected place to start over.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Homann says prevention starts early. He regularly visits schools to teach students how to recognize unhealthy relationships: controlling behavior, pressure, disrespect, or simply the feeling that “something isn’t right.” Trusting instincts, finding trusted adults, and leaving unsafe situations are critical first steps. Teens can also call the hotline to talk through concerns.

The hotline for Sojourn Shelter & Services is 217-726-5200.

Parents play a role too. Changes in behavior, withdrawal, or hesitation can be warning signs. Open-ended conversations and support—not judgment—can make it easier for young people to ask for help.

Homann emphasizes that domestic violence prevention isn’t only crisis response—it’s education. When people understand boundaries and healthy communication early, harmful patterns can be interrupted before they escalate.

Sojourn Shelter & Services

1800 Westchester Boulevard, Springfield, Illinois 62704

Ron Homann - ron@help4dv.org

