Community Voices

How couples talk says a lot about relationship success and more from Dr. Beth Ribarsky | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Dr. Beth Ribarsky teaches at the University of Illinois Springfield

Dr. Beth Ribarsky is a communication professor at the University of Illinois Springfield, and one of her most popular classes explores relationships and dating. She spoke to Community Voices about communication that indicates successful relationships, as well as relationship myths such as “don’t go to bed angry.” She also talked about her love of animals and volunteering with Illinois Humane. To view the auction mentioned in the interview click here: https://www.32auctions.com/stkittysday2022?fbclid=IwAR0A_PcqlSNvwQqWTS47vVklYXpRHOAgJGK_JkziO6Kb4M6aRIbow-eVSNg

