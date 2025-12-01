Skating rink opens Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is once again offering free skating in downtown Springfield. The rink’s grand opening takes place Wednesday afternoon with special appearances by Abraham and Mary Lincoln.

The rink in Union Square Park uses an artificial surface to give an experience similar to ice skating but at temperatures above freezing. Visitors can use their own skates or borrow them at the ALPLM’s historic Union Station.

The ceremonial opening of the rink will take place Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m. Historic re-enactors portraying President and Mrs. Lincoln will attend, along with ALPLM executives and special guests.

The rink will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning Nov. 29 through Feb. 15, as well as Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. during the Downtown Springfield Holiday Walks on Dec. 3, 10, and 17.

It will also be open 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19), and Presidents Day (Feb. 16). The full schedule can be found on ALPLM website’s Events page.

Skating and skate rental are free, though donations are welcome to help maintain equipment. Hot chocolate will be on sale, and folks who don’t want to skate can still enjoy holiday music and lights.