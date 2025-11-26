State Week: When ICE comes downstate
The focus of immigration enforcement this year has been in the Chicago area. But ICE has also been active downstate, in many smaller communities. One recent arrest and detention brought a number of protestors out in Macoupin County.
Our panel talks about immigration agents in central and southern Illinois and how it's difficult to find out what's happening.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Beth Hundsdorfer.