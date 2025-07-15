© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' department of public health says measles outbreak in southern Illinois is over | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 15, 2025 at 7:37 AM CDT
  • The state's Department of Public Health says the measles outbreak in southern Illinois is over
  • The first of the "ComEd Four" has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison for his role in bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order Monday requiring Illinois agencies to evaluate the effects of tariff on the state
  • Authorities are investigating a deadly house explosion in Macon County
  • State Farm says Governor JB Pritzker's statements about its 27 percent homeowner's insurance rate increase are "factually incorrect
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
