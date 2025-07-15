Illinois' department of public health says measles outbreak in southern Illinois is over | First Listen
- The state's Department of Public Health says the measles outbreak in southern Illinois is over
- The first of the "ComEd Four" has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison for his role in bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
- Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order Monday requiring Illinois agencies to evaluate the effects of tariff on the state
- Authorities are investigating a deadly house explosion in Macon County
- State Farm says Governor JB Pritzker's statements about its 27 percent homeowner's insurance rate increase are "factually incorrect