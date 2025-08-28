NVE groups targeting youth online and what parents need to know

The Springfield-based FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is working to raise awareness about the growing threat of Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) groups. In partnership with local outreach efforts, the task force is focused on educating families and communities about how these groups operate and the dangers they pose—especially to youth. Special Agent Jake Griffin spoke with Community Voices about when NVE groups emerged as a domestic threat, how they attempt to radicalize kids and teens, and the online platforms they use to spread their ideology. He also shared signs that a child may have been contacted by these groups and what parents can do to get help. Click here to learn more about FBI Springfield.

Listener discretion is advised.