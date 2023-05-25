Southeast High students share what needs to change in the media at NPR Illinois LISTEN session | Community Voices

Vanessa Ferguson / A group of Southeast High School students answer questions about the media.

NPR Illinois hosted its first LISTEN session, a program designed to hear feedback about the media from unheard parts of the community. For this first session the Community Voices team visited Southeast High school to ask students what it's like to be a student today, how they find news and how the media can change to entice younger listeners. The program was created thanks to a donor through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. If you have a group that would like to be heard, please email communityvoices@nprillinois.org.

