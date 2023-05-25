© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Southeast High students share what needs to change in the media at NPR Illinois LISTEN session | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson,
Randy EcclesBeatrice Bonner
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
Southeast High students answer questions
Vanessa Ferguson
/
Bea Bonner asks a Southeast High School student about the media.
Southeast High School students
Vanessa Ferguson
/
A group of Southeast High School students answer questions about the media.

NPR Illinois hosted its first LISTEN session, a program designed to hear feedback about the media from unheard parts of the community. For this first session the Community Voices team visited Southeast High school to ask students what it's like to be a student today, how they find news and how the media can change to entice younger listeners. The program was created thanks to a donor through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. If you have a group that would like to be heard, please email communityvoices@nprillinois.org.

Tags
Community Voices Southeast High School
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories