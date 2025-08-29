State Week: Chicago is braced

Chicago and Illinois officials are waiting to see if the Trump Administration moves forward with threats to bring National Guard troops to the city's streets. The president has talked about an anti-crime crackdown, similar to what was launched in Washington D.C. There's also talk of a stepped-up immigration enforcement effort in September.

Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have warned of a legal fight.

Trump is also looking to punish jurisdictions that end cash bail, such as Illinois, by withholding federal funds.

We talk about all with our panel featuring host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield and IPR statehouse reporter Mawa Iqbal.