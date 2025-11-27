All of Central Illinois under Winter Storm Watch for Saturday

The first snowfall of the season in Central Illinois could impact one of the busiest traveling and shopping weekends of the year.

The National Weather Service [NWS] in Lincoln has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Central and Northern Illinois and parts of seven other states in the upper Midwest from late Friday night through early Sunday morning.

The weather service says the area could see in excess of 5 inches of snow from Friday night through Saturday night.

Higher snowfall totals are expected west of the Illinois River. The Peoria area is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches on Friday night, along with 4 to 8 inches of new snow Saturday. The snow is not expected to arrive in Bloomington-Normal until around midnight.

The snow would change to a rain-snow mix by late afternoon Saturday.

National Weather Service / Courtesy As of 4 a.m. Thursday, here are the snow probabilities for 4 inches and 6 inches through Saturday night.

NWS says roads will likely become slick and hazardous, especially bridges and overpasses. The weather service recommends delaying travel if possible.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.”

Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph on Saturday.

The storm watch area stretches from Interstate 70 in southern Illinois to northwest Indiana, southern Wisconsin and eastern South Dakota and Nebraska.

NWS defines a Winter Storm Watch as “medium confidence” that a winter storm could produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts.

The snowstorm is expected to then give way to colder temperatures as daily highs will remain below freezing all next week.