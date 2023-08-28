Acclaimed filmmaker to headline Springfield Urban League event

The Springfield Urban League Inc. has announced filmmaker Ryan Coogler will deliver a keynote address at the group's 97th Anniversary Dinner later this year.

Coogler is known for his work on "Black Panther", "Creed", and "Fruitvale Station." The Urban League said he has consistently leveraged his platform to highlight narratives of racial justice and representation.

Marcus E. Johnson, President and CEO of the Springfield Urban League, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming celebration.

"Commemorating 97 years of community service is a powerful reflection of the Urban League's lasting impact and resilience," he said.

"Hosting Ryan Coogler as our keynote speaker underscores the parallel between our mission and his relentless pursuit of racial justice and representation through film. We eagerly look forward to an evening of introspection, inspiration, and renewed dedication to our collective objectives."

The dinner, on Friday Dec. 1, will also honor local youth and leaders for academic achievements and community leadership. This showcase serves to highlight the talent and contributions of our local trailblazers.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, beginning with a social hour at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and are available at the SUL administrative office located at 100 North 11th Street, through a phone call at (217) 789-0830 ext. 1100, or by visiting www.springfieldul.org.

Proceeds from this event will directly support ongoing efforts in after-school tutoring, youth development services, economic development, and workforce training.

The Springfield Urban League Inc. is a human service corporation and direct services organization that serves over 22,000 people each year in urban communities (Central and downstate Illinois) through job training, computer literacy, economic development, health and youth initiatives. An additional 1,500 persons are reached through advocacy and research. The Urban League’s target populations are those who struggle to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The Springfield Urban League is the sixth largest affiliate in the nation