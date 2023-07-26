A conversation with Springfield's mayor at Friday's Citizens Club forum

The Citizens Club of Springfield's next public policy forum will feature Mayor Misty Buscher.

She will discuss leadership changes and her priorities for the city.

Buscher was elected this year and sworn into office May 5. She previously served as Springfield City Treasurer from 2015-2023.

Club President John Kelker will moderate a discussion looking at issues important to the citizens of Springfield and central Illinois. The discussion will also touch on the City’s response and the impact of the June storm.

Audience questions will be welcomed from those attending.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a coffee reception. The program is from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in the 3rd floor Club Room.