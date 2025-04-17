Springfield's mayor announces a series of community meetings

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and her administration have announced a series of what are being called "departmental open houses" where residents can speak with City staff and ask questions.

"This initiative is part of a broader push to increase transparency, provide consistent access to resources, and gain a deeper understanding of agency operations while learning about the community’s needs," an announcement said. "These events will not only create direct, face-to-face communication but will also serve as a foundation for an ongoing community needs assessment to help guide future policies, services, and investments."

Residents are encouraged to attend. Each session will also offer informative materials and resources.

“There is no substitute for listening to the people we serve,” said Mayor Misty Buscher.

“These open houses are an invitation to learn, connect, and build a stronger Springfield together. I want our residents to know that their voices matter, and this is one way we’re making sure they are heard.”

Upcoming Department Open Houses

Friday, May 3 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Springfield Fire Department Open House

Station One – 825 E. Capitol Ave.

Thursday, May 22 | 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Public Works Open House

222 N. 17th St.

Tuesday, June 18 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Police Department (SPD) Open House

3501 Color Plant Rd.

Tuesday, July 16 | 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

City Water, Light & Power (CWLP) Open House

1600 Groth St.



