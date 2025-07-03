LaHood votes yes, Sorensen votes no on Republican spending and tax cut bill

Yet again Bloomington-Normal’s two House members were split on their votes on a massive Republican spending and tax cut bill that won final passage Friday.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Peoria Republican, voted in favor of the megabill. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat from Moline, voted against it. Together they represent Bloomington-Normal in the House.

The sprawling GOP bill shifts resources away from the social safety net and investments in clean energy, and reorients them to finance trillions of dollars in new spending on tax cuts, immigration enforcement and national defense. Opponents in Central Illinois say the combination of Medicaid and SNAP food nutrition cuts will hurt those who can afford it least.

LaHood said Friday that he voted for the bill in part because it will “give rocket-fuel” to the U.S. economy and “deliver historic tax relief for the American people.”

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a generational piece of legislation that creates more opportunities to live the American Dream,” LaHood said in a statement. “The Republican bill eliminates taxes on tips, overtime, and auto loans for hardworking Americans. This legislation invests in the future of Illinois agriculture and protects high-paying manufacturing jobs in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District while boosting local economies across central and northwest Illinois. This is a win for the 16th District and the American People.”

Sorensen said the bill gives “massive tax breaks to the rich off by cutting health care and food assistance for working families.”

“Only heartless people could celebrate kicking people off their health care while taking food away from hungry people. It’s immoral and un-American,” Sorensen said in a statement. “President Trump promised he would bring down costs, but less than six months after taking office he has turned his back on them with legislation that will make their lives more expensive.”

The package comes with a hefty price tag. The CBO estimates the bill will increase the deficit — how much money the government spends over the amount it brings in — by $3.4 trillion over ten years.

Final passage of the legislation came just one day ahead of a self-imposed GOP deadline to have the bill on the president's desk by July 4.