Statewide: The difficulties in accessing and paying for elder care

Judy Karofsky's book "Diselderly Conduct: The Flawed Business of Assisted Living and Hospice" chronicles her experiences with her mother.

As the population ages, elder care is becoming more of a concern while political changes have created more uncertainty.

We talk with Karofsky on this episode.

Also:

* Eric Stock reports on human trafficking and what experts say needs to be done to prevent the abuse and protect victims.

* Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford discusses funding cuts to weather services.

* Rachel Cramer with Harvest Public Media brings us the story of a conservation practice to manage floodwater in farm areas.

* Yvonne Boose reports on a former collegiate basketball player making the community where she grew up her home court.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad talks with a transgender woman from Venezuela who is worried about the Trump Administration's deportation campaign and orders targeting the transgender community.

* Isabela Nieto has details on a University of Illinois project to find a new source of sustainable fuel for air travel.

* Peter Medlin sits down with a group of 5th grade students to discuss what they remember from the COVID-19 era and how it still impacts their education.

* A report from Open Campus about a man incarcerated as a teen who wanted to get his GED behind bars.