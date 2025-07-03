Statewide: The difficulties in accessing and paying for elder care
Judy Karofsky's book "Diselderly Conduct: The Flawed Business of Assisted Living and Hospice" chronicles her experiences with her mother.
As the population ages, elder care is becoming more of a concern while political changes have created more uncertainty.
We talk with Karofsky on this episode.
Also:
* Eric Stock reports on human trafficking and what experts say needs to be done to prevent the abuse and protect victims.
* Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford discusses funding cuts to weather services.
* Rachel Cramer with Harvest Public Media brings us the story of a conservation practice to manage floodwater in farm areas.
* Yvonne Boose reports on a former collegiate basketball player making the community where she grew up her home court.
* Adriana Cardona Maguigad talks with a transgender woman from Venezuela who is worried about the Trump Administration's deportation campaign and orders targeting the transgender community.
* Isabela Nieto has details on a University of Illinois project to find a new source of sustainable fuel for air travel.
* Peter Medlin sits down with a group of 5th grade students to discuss what they remember from the COVID-19 era and how it still impacts their education.
* A report from Open Campus about a man incarcerated as a teen who wanted to get his GED behind bars.