Chatham Strong Fest planned for Sunday

A one day music festival in Chatham is being held Sunday to help the community come together and help families impacted by the YNOT tragedy. All are welcome to attend from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Community Park.

On April 28, a vehicle left the road and drove through the YNOT after school camp. Five young people died and others were hurt.

"Chatham Strong Fest was created as a way to come together. To honor those we’ve lost, support those still healing, and show that even in the darkest moments, this community stands strong," the event organizers said.

"This event is more than just a festival. It’s a reflection of who we are as a town: compassionate, united, and committed to taking care of one another."

Along with a variety of musical artists performing, there will be kids events, food trucks, an auction and a tree planting ceremony.

Proceeds from Chatham Strong Fest will go to the Glenwood High School Student Council YNOT Fund. Donations will go toward supporting families including with funeral and medical expenses as well as essential needs and supplies.

Organizers said all donations will be securely processed through the Chatham Jaycees, a local nonprofit partner, to ensure proper handling and transparency.

"All funds will be fully disbursed within six months to ensure timely, compassionate support for those most impacted," they added.

