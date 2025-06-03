Fifth victim of Chatham after school crash dies

More than a month after a vehicle drove through an after school camp in Chatham, another victim has died.

Bradley Lund, 8, from Springfield died Monday at 5:52 a.m. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the child was admitted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital after sustaining multiple blunt force injuries when a vehicle drove through the YNOT Camp.

A fund in the boy's name had been created to raise funds for his medical care. Bradley was the son of Cynthia and Daniel Lund, Assistant Principal at Glenwood Elementary School. His mother is the legislative director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers. He had three siblings.

Four others died at the scene: Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, all of Chatham; and Ryle Britton, 18, of Springfield. All the victims died of blunt force trauma, according to Allmon.

Six others, including Lund, were injured.

Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham, was driving westbound on Walnut Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. April 28 when she left the road and drove through a field before slamming into the building that houses the YNOT camp, driving through it and exiting on the other side.

Illinois State Police Director Brenden Kelly said it appears Akers traveled approximately 1300 feet after entering the field before finally coming to a stop when she hit a utility pole and fence.

No charges have been filed in the case. Kelly previously said it appeared Akers may have suffered a medical emergency. Illinois State Police have announced the findings of the agency investigation have been turned over to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney, who will decide if any charges are warranted.

