Nominations are being accepted for the Mayor's Awards for the Arts

The Springfield Area Arts Council, in partnership with the City of Springfield, has announced the opening of nominations for the 23rd Mayor's Awards for the Arts. Starting August 1, 2026, community members are invited to nominate an individual, organization, or business whose outstanding contributions have strengthened and enriched the arts throughout Sangamon and Menard counties, the Arts Council's service area.

Presented biennially, the Mayor's Awards for the Arts recognize excellence, leadership, and dedication across eight award categories, celebrating those who have made a lasting impact on the region's creative and cultural landscape. This year's awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 29.

Nominations must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Award category descriptions, nomination forms, and a complete list of past recipients are available on the Springfield Area Arts Council's website. There is no fee to submit a nomination. Individuals needing accommodations or alternative formats are encouraged to contact the Arts Council office.

This year's awards will be handcrafted by Rosie Gale, owner of Ceramics Made by Rosie. A full-time potter and small business owner, Gale enriches Springfield's community through her paint-your-own pottery experiences, participation in local markets and art fairs, and dedication to making ceramics accessible to artists and art lovers alike. She has future plans for her downtown Springfield studio to include a retail storefront offering pottery supplies and handmade ceramics, creating a new hub for central Illinois' thriving ceramics community.

The Springfield Area Arts Council, which serves Sangamon and Menard counties, enriches the community by promoting and supporting all art forms and providing creative opportunities to participate in and enjoy the arts. The Arts Council’s office is located in the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 South 6th Street, Springfield, IL. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. For more information and future events, visit the SAAC website.