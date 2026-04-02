Springfield Area Arts Council hiring to prep Levitt AMP 2026 season & more

The Springfield Area Arts Council is entering a season of growth, transition and opportunity — and Executive Director Bella Szabo says the mission remains clear: elevate the arts and the artists who make central Illinois thrive.

The SAAC is currently hiring a new program director following Jay Shanle’s move to lead Downtown Springfield, Inc. While the position is critical — with roughly 75% of the role devoted to Levitt AMP Springfield — Szabo says this summer’s concert series is firmly on track. Most headliners and opening acts are secured, community partners are engaged, and the free, family-friendly concerts will return the last Thursday of May for a 10-week run.

Recently awarded a new three-year grant from the Levitt Foundation and backed again by presenting sponsor PNC Bank, Levitt AMP Springfield continues to bring internationally acclaimed artists to downtown — at no cost to the public. The diverse lineup showcases global talent alongside local musicians, dancers and arts organizations, all while ensuring performers are paid.

Beyond Levitt, the Arts Council supports the region through Artists in the Park, Shakespeare in the Park, Music at the Market, and three active grant programs funding schools, individual artists and community projects across Sangamon and Menard counties.

Looking ahead, Szabo is focused on advocacy and sustainable funding — ensuring the arts remain accessible, inclusive and economically supported. As the SAAC celebrates its 50th anniversary, community members can get involved by applying for grants, attending events, donating, or joining the upcoming Diamond Ball fundraiser April 11, 2026.

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