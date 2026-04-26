Springfield's The Lovelorn joins the Chicago leg of 50 shows in 50 states

Originally aired April 18, 2026.

The central Illinois music scene is about to be part of something record-breaking.

When Nordista Freeze rolls into Chicago this May, he won’t just be playing another gig — he’ll be chasing a world record: 50 shows in 50 states in just 30 days. And representing Springfield on the Illinois stop will be none other than The Lovelorn.

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois Keagan Cross of The Lovelorn

Keagan Cross of The Lovelorn joined Community Voices to share how the opportunity “fell into our laps” — and why it’s such an exciting moment for the band. Nordista’s ambitious DIY tour will feature one show per state, sometimes requiring multiple states in a single day. The Chicago performance — Sunday, May 17, at the Ramova Theater’s Loft — comes after an earlier set in Wisconsin that same day.

Nordista, performing solo and acoustic, describes the tour as a celebration of “the beautiful DIY fabric that eternally weaves the United States,” proving that connection can still be found through art and community. Supporting acts will bring the full-band energy, including Chicago’s The Knockaround Band and Ab Lag, alongside The Lovelorn’s signature rock sound.

For The Lovelorn, it’s more than just another show. It’s a chance to debut new material, expand their reach, and represent Springfield on a national stage. With new music in the works and momentum building, May 17 could be a milestone moment — both for a touring artist chasing history and for a local band ready to ride the wave.

Transcript pending.