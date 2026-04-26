Springfield's The Lovelorn joins the Chicago leg of 50 shows in 50 states
Originally aired April 18, 2026.
The central Illinois music scene is about to be part of something record-breaking.
When Nordista Freeze rolls into Chicago this May, he won’t just be playing another gig — he’ll be chasing a world record: 50 shows in 50 states in just 30 days. And representing Springfield on the Illinois stop will be none other than The Lovelorn.
Keagan Cross of The Lovelorn joined Community Voices to share how the opportunity “fell into our laps” — and why it’s such an exciting moment for the band. Nordista’s ambitious DIY tour will feature one show per state, sometimes requiring multiple states in a single day. The Chicago performance — Sunday, May 17, at the Ramova Theater’s Loft — comes after an earlier set in Wisconsin that same day.
Nordista, performing solo and acoustic, describes the tour as a celebration of “the beautiful DIY fabric that eternally weaves the United States,” proving that connection can still be found through art and community. Supporting acts will bring the full-band energy, including Chicago’s The Knockaround Band and Ab Lag, alongside The Lovelorn’s signature rock sound.
For The Lovelorn, it’s more than just another show. It’s a chance to debut new material, expand their reach, and represent Springfield on a national stage. With new music in the works and momentum building, May 17 could be a milestone moment — both for a touring artist chasing history and for a local band ready to ride the wave.
Transcript pending.