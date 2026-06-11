Statewide: As data center pushback grows, governments consider regulations
Development of large-scale data centers is booming. As some communities unite in opposition, local and state governments are trying to catch up on how to regulate the new development. A report from Abigail Bottar looks at efforts to place guardrails on the growing industry.
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* Midwest Newsroom follows a family's journey to be granted asylum in the U.S.
* Peter Medlin talks with some international students who say their lives have become harder in the past year due to Trump Administration rules.
* This Week in Illinois History recalls the creation of processed cheese.
* We talk with a Mark Twain expert to mark the 150th anniversary of Tom Sawyer being published.
* Jess Savage tells us about a group of 8th graders who helped bring about a new law.
* Author Cheryl Eichar Jett discusses her new book "Aprons Away: Women's Work on Route 66."
* Charlie Schlenker has details on State Farm's changes to how agents are compensated and the outcry from those who work with the company.