Hannibal, the Missouri town that inspired ‘Tom Sawyer’, celebrates his 150th birthday

The Missouri town of Hannibal, on the banks of the Mississippi River, sits at the heart of Tom Sawyer's adventures.

In 1876, when Mark Twain wrote the preface to what would become the legendary American novel, he noted, "Most of the adventures recorded in this book really occurred."

Twain was born in Florida, Missouri, as Samuel Langhorne Clemens and moved to Hannibal as a young child. His evolution into an author — and into the persona famous for his white suits and walrus mustache — coincided with his literary invention of St. Petersburg, the fictional town where Tom Sawyer's adventures begin.

"When you stand in Hannibal, Missouri, you can literally look up and see Cardiff Hill," noted Mark Schneider, development and marketing manager for the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum.

"You can look out onto the river," he continued, "which is only two or three blocks away from [the] front door of his boyhood home, and you can see the island that [Tom Sawyer] talks about going to with his friends for three days when the people of the town believed them to be dead, that they had drowned in the river. That's how Tom and Huck came to attend their own funeral. There are so many things here that obviously influenced him."

The museum and other groups are in the midst of a summer-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the book's publication. It includes 1,000 complimentary copies of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" to be distributed to visitors, plus free admission to the museum June 8-12.

On this episode of "St. Louis on the Air," Schneider shared insights and details from Twain's life in Hannibal and the way the issues of his time — including slavery — show up in the book's pages.

"Samuel Clemens saw slavery very early on," Schneider said. "Only a few blocks from his front door, he saw a group of Black individuals, men and women, that were obviously enslaved. They were chained to each other, and they were literally waiting to be sold down river. He said that those are the saddest faces he had ever seen in his life , and so that obviously stuck with him as he started traveling the river, started traveling the United States, and then eventually started traveling the world. These are things that he kept with him."

To hear the full conversation about Mark Twain and "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," as well as the events in Hannibal this summer celebrating its 150th anniversary, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or YouTube , or click the play button below.

" St. Louis on the Air " brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet , Emily Woodbury , Danny Wicentowski , Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer . Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr .

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