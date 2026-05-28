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Preview the 2026 Levitt AMP Springfield summer of free concerts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:20 PM CDT
Levitt AMP Springfield 2026 logo
Springfield Area Arts Council

Springfield’s summer soundtrack is back. The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series returns to downtown’s Y-Block at 4th & Jackson for another season of free Thursday night concerts, bringing national touring artists, local favorites, food trucks, family activities, and a major economic boost to the city’s core.

On Community Voices, Springfield Area Arts Council Executive Director Bella Szabo said the popular series is entering the first year of a new three-year grant cycle from the Levitt Foundation — support she says is essential to making the free concerts possible. The series has grown dramatically since launching in 2019, drawing nearly 16,000 attendees last season, roughly double its first-year attendance.

The 2026 lineup spans Americana, jazz, bluegrass, funk, zydeco, blues, reggae, Afro-Caribbean, alt rock, and indie pop soul. National and international touring acts headline each week, while local and regional musicians open the shows, giving Springfield artists a major stage and paid performance opportunities.

But Levitt AMP has become much more than a concert series. Each week also features dance troupe kickoffs, artist and community vendor rows, food trucks, Kidzeum family activities, and appearances from local arts organizations like The Muni. Szabo said the goal is to celebrate the entire Springfield arts community while creating a welcoming gathering space downtown.

The season opens May 28 with Americana artist Chloe Kimes and local opener Chaos in Red. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, jackets for cooler evenings, and the whole family.

The Springfield Area Arts Council is in the process of hiring a new program director to help oversee Levitt AMP and other community arts initiatives.

Transcript pending.
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Arts & Life #centralIllinoisMusicSceneLevitt AMP Music SeriesSpringfield Area Arts Council (SAAC)
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles enjoys talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
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