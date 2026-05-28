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President Trump criticizes Illinois' governor and Chicago's mayor over safety | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT
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  • The President says the city of Chicago should ask for his help in controlling the streets
  • Retiring Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says one thing he hopes he did in his career in politics is make young people healthier
  • Illinois lawmakers are considering a temporary reduction in the state's motor fuel tax
  • An effort to monitor prescription drug prices in Illinois is moving through the state legislature
  • Illinois lawmakers are considering new regulations aimed at reducing risks posed by advanced AI systems
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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