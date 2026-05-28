President Trump criticizes Illinois' governor and Chicago's mayor over safety | First Listen
- The President says the city of Chicago should ask for his help in controlling the streets
- Retiring Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says one thing he hopes he did in his career in politics is make young people healthier
- Illinois lawmakers are considering a temporary reduction in the state's motor fuel tax
- An effort to monitor prescription drug prices in Illinois is moving through the state legislature
- Illinois lawmakers are considering new regulations aimed at reducing risks posed by advanced AI systems