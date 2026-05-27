Horse racing industry seeks lifeline from Illinois lawmakers

Illinois horse racing officials warned lawmakers this week that additional state action may be needed to keep parts of the industry afloat.

As lawmakers revisit the economics behind racetrack casino expansion approved nearly six years ago, House Bill 5469 is having its moment late in the legislative calendar.

The new bill would reduce certain racino-related gaming fees, extend repayment timelines for racetrack casino operators and increase long-term infrastructure investment requirements at Illinois racetracks.

The proposal is intended to stabilize the Illinois horse racing industry while helping tracks finance casino developments.

It's not the first time the industry has requested help. Lawmakers originally authorized similar provisions under the state’s sweeping 2019 gambling expansion law.

During testimony before the House Executive Committee Tuesday morning, executives from Hawthorne Race Course disclosed that the track filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year. The decision underscored the financial strain still facing the industry despite expanded gambling opportunities.

Hawthorne officials said payroll obligations and payments owed to horsemen have since been stabilized through bankruptcy proceedings.

Representative Bob Rita, a Blue Island Democrat sponsoring the legislation, described the latest measure as part of an ongoing effort to “save an industry” that supporters say remains economically important beyond the track itself.

Witnesses repeatedly framed horse racing as a larger agricultural and labor network supporting trainers, veterinarians, truck drivers, feed suppliers and breeding operations across Illinois.

The bill would also reduce certain initial gaming position fees in Cook County from $30,000 to $17,500 and extend some repayment schedules from six years to 12 years – provisions supporters argued are necessary for long-term racino financing.

Some critics of earlier gambling expansion efforts have questioned whether Illinois can continue supporting both casino growth and horse racing subsidies simultaneously.

But supporters argued neighboring states continue investing heavily in racinos, increasing the pressure on Illinois to keep pace – or risk losing horses, racing dates and agricultural business across state lines.

For Tim Carey – whose family has operated Hawthorne Race Course for more than 117 years – the concern is increasingly personal.

“Illinois horse owners, trainers and breeders are already relocating to neighboring states in search of stronger racing opportunities” he says.